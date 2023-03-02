Neurodiversity: How to make the workplace more inclusive (webinar)

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 2:00pm BST

Many organisations have statements in support of equity, diversity and inclusion but can your organisation truly be inclusive if it does not consider its neurodiverse population?

It is estimated that more than 15% of the population is neurodiverse, with conditions such as dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD and autism. With the current climate of fierce competition for employees, not only are organisations missing out on talent, they are also at risk of losing that diversity of thought without being neurodiversity aware.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Culture Amp, explores the issues surrounding neurodiversity in the workplace and examines what HR professionals can do to address the barriers faced by those with neurodiverse conditions and the steps to fostering an inclusive environment.

Editor Rob Moss is joined by Culture Amp’s senior people scientist Stephanie Kukoyi, an occupational psychologist with experience providing a number of services, particularly in the field of neurodiversity including coaching, diagnostics, workplace assessments and awareness sessions. Additional speakers to be announced soon.

Register now to find out about:

Neurodiverse conditions and how they affect people in the workplace

What employers can do to be more inclusive of their neurodiverse staff

How awareness of neurodiversity can aid recruitment and retention

Adjustments that can be made for neurodiverse employees and job candidates.

This 60-minute neurodiversity webinar includes a Q&A session for the audience to pose questions to our panellists.

About our speaker

Steph Kukoyi is a senior people scientist for Culture Amp in the EMEA region. She has an MSc in Occupational Psychology from the University of Manchester and has spent several years consulting for a wide range of organisations such as Unilever and AXA. She has experience providing a number of services, particularly in the field of neurodiversity including coaching, diagnostics, workplace assessments, awareness sessions and webinars. She also spent part of this time working at Greater Manchester Police supporting its people vision which included assessment centre design and the development of its Diverse Leaders Programme. Steph’s main areas of interest include neurodiversity, employee wellbeing and engagement.