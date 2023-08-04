New appointments in HR: Movers and shakers, August 2023

Personnel Today rounds up the latest appointments in HR, featuring Fishawack Health, Business Stream, Merlin Entertainments and more.

Ana White, Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies has named Ana White as its new executive vice president and chief people officer. Set to take up the role from 1 September, White has previously worked as executive vice president and chief people officer at F5, where she was a driving force in its transformation from a hardware-led to a software-led firm, and spearheaded efforts to cultivate a human-first and high-performance workplace where people are committed to helping each other thrive. Her leadership experience includes 18 years at Microsoft, where she led global HR teams. As Microsoft’s HR general manager, she partnered with members of the chief executive officer’s executive team and oversaw cultural transformation, led several acquisitions, and drove progress in diversity and inclusion. Prior to this, she was a compensation and benefits consultant at Willis Towers Watson. White said: “I look forward to elevating the critical role of HR, helping build the organisational culture.” Kate Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Lumen, added: “Our HR team is essential to helping reshape our business and setting the stage for Lumen’s turnaround. Ana’s wealth of knowledge and relevant experience are the capstones to the industry’s best senior leadership team.”

Harriet Shurville, Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health has recruited Harriet Shurville as chief people officer to spearhead integration efforts, champion diversity and inclusion, and cultivate an environment where interdisciplinary teams thrive. She will take on a global remit and will be responsible for the organisation’s people strategy, sitting on the firm’s executive committee, helping define and shape strategies for retention, recruitment, and business performance. Shurville will spearhead the next phase of the organisation’s integration strategy, oversee its career experience programmes, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and global mobility. Previously, Shurville lead the global people function at creative and strategy firm Iris Worldwide. She said: “What excites me is the progressive culture of inclusivity and collaboration, and its determination to promote and hire the right leadership to drive business and people objectives. This belief that we are stronger together than separate is motivating and is one of the reasons that attracted me.” Jon Koch, chief executive officer at Fishawack Health, added: “Harriet’s experience in thoughtfully bringing together teams across agencies and geographies is essential as we continue to unify our capabilities.”

Spencer Holt, Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments, which owns 140 global attractions, theme parks, hotels, and resorts spanning 24 countries, has appointed Spencer Holt as its first chief experience and people officer. Holt will be responsible for Merlin’s 30,000-strong workforce and will join the executive team from August. Holt spent 18 years at AstraZeneca, leading people and culture for its 70,000 employees across 62 countries in roles across enterprise people development, global academies, and commercial innovation. He also co-founded and is the current chief learning officer at the Global Leader Group, which is a business and people consultancy group focused on helping organisations achieve excellence. Holt said: “Unlocking the superpowers of each employee, attracting the best talent, and increasing the joy and memory making of each guest will be at the heart of this opportunity.”

Neil Griffiths, Kearney

Global consultancy partnership Kearney has chosen Neil Griffiths as its new global and European diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) director, a role that will involve implementing a comprehensive DEI strategy in alignment with Kearney’s values and goals. Joining after 10 years at sustainability consultancy ERM, where he served as global head of DEI, Griffiths was previously director of brand and strategy at global engineering firm SNC-Lavalin. He held multiple volunteer leadership positions within organisations such as the International Association of Business Communicators and the Company of Communicators, leading two DEI task forces within the communication field. Griffiths said: “In 2023, DEI is about building resilient organisations; those who are getting this right are unlocking immense value from the people inside their business who feel safe, supported and able to thrive.” Geir Olsen, head of Europe at Kearney, added: “Neil’s experience in DEI and wider culture and change programmes, which spans more than two decades, will be key in progressing our European DEI strategy. However, his passion in advocating for DEI change where it’s needed it just as valuable for guiding our client and employee relationships, and the communities in which we operate, across Europe.”

Gail Cockburn, Business Stream

Non-domestic water supplier Business Stream has appointed Gail Cockburn as its new people director. A fellow of the CIPD, Cockburn has been appointed to develop the firm’s new people strategy as well as oversee its dedicated people and development function. Her most recent role was HR director at whisky distributor Edrington UK, where she spent almost 20 years. Cockburn said: “I hope to bring a lot of experience from my previous positions to help guide and shape Business Stream’s already progressive approach to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for its people.”

Siwan Smith, Princes Group

International food and drink group Princes has appointed Siwan Smith as its first inclusion and diversity manager. She will be responsible for developing the firm’s DEI strategy, with support from the group’s dedicated inclusion champions and six colleague resource groups. Smith joined Princes following roles at engineering consultancy, Arup, Merseyside Police and innovation firms, Anchored In and KTN. She led Innovate UK KTN’s Women in Innovation and Young Innovators programmes and helped to shape its Inclusive Innovation competition. She said: “A long-standing and respected household name, Princes has established itself as an organisation dedicated to quality and excellence, and I have been inspired in my first week by [its] unwavering determination and commitment to now becoming a leader in inclusion and diversity within the food and drink industry.” Joe Dent, chief people officer at Princes, added: “Siwan’s expertise in this space will be invaluable to the business as we continue to evolve our ID strategy and embed it across the group. Princes is firmly committed to ensuring that we create an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected, and I’m sure that Siwan will play a pivotal role in helping us to realise those goals.”

