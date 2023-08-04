Designing working-from-home policies for overseas assignments

Employees who are used to working from home in the UK may face a different prospect when they are sent on an overseas assignment. Caitlin Pyett examines the issues for HR and global mobility professionals who want to cater for assignees’ hybrid working expectations when working abroad.

Flexible working between home and the office has been a pressing concern for businesses worldwide since 2020. Despite legislation in the UK giving employees a statutory right to ask to work flexibly, policies differ greatly overseas.

Working from home continues to be a heated topic in the corporate landscape even today, with many large multinational businesses now encouraging – and some even forcing – a return to the office, much to the dismay of employees.

While many companies have developed policies to accommodate this new way of working, addressing hybrid or flexible working for employees on assignment overseas adds an additional layer of complexity, calling the very purpose of these assignments into question.

If an assignee never leaves the confines of their home while working overseas, one might wonder if there is even a genuine need for them to be on assignment in the first place.

However, a case can be made for the benefits of assignees being in the same time zone as their colleagues and suppliers overseas, allowing, say, a UK company to establish a stronger presence in territories such as the US and APAC. And for employees, the chance to experience a new and exciting culture while working from home while on assignment, can surely compensate for the lack of time in the office.

For HR and employee mobility managers, developing a WFH policy for overseas assignments in 2023 is moving up the priority agenda, so it’s important to be aware of key challenges that are likely to arise and address these head-on.

Hybrid working policies

Having clear policies in place is essential when it comes to hybrid working for assignees overseas, and as with any HR-related matter, you will need to reach an agreement with all stakeholders regarding any working from home policy.

From the outset, the organisation needs to communicate its expectations, in terms of targets, workload and productivity, for employees embarking on an assignment. While the needs and expectations of the assignee are of top importance, accounting for the commercial pressures faced by the business is equally so.

After all, assignments are often costly, and employee relocation is a significant undertaking, so there must be a clear justification – for both parties – for physically assigning individuals to a new location, and policies in place to make sure these objectives are met.

Clearly articulating this in the policy-making process ensures that the assignment aligns with both the business and the assignee’s objectives, making it a win-win for everyone.

Face-to-face opportunities

Front-loading face-to-face contact is another aspect to consider when managing hybrid working for assignees. If an assignee requests a hybrid working set-up, it is worth incorporating as much in-person interaction into their initial few months of assignment, to ensure a successful kick-off.

Limiting face-to-face contact between colleagues tends to increase the likelihood of an assignment ending prematurely, failing to deliver the anticipated value to both the business and the individual. One of the main reasons for this is that some aspects of integration and learning are difficult to replicate digitally, and can leave the assignee feeling stranded, or lonely.

Without the opportunity to shadow colleagues in person, or learn from them through informal interactions, the long-term success of the overseas assignment may be compromised. Careful thought should be given to implementing a hybrid approach that allows for meaningful face-to-face collaboration.

Working from home

For assignees who adopt hybrid working, their home becomes their office. However, even this can raise certain challenges, especially when accommodation is provided as part of the assignment package. Facilities management in such cases becomes a grey area.

For example, if an assignee experiences persistent WiFi issues in serviced accommodation, who is responsible for ensuring seamless work connection? Should the assignee then be required to work from the nearest office or café, and who should incur the cost of these inconveniences?

Furthermore, who bears the responsibility of ensuring desk spaces, chairs, and workspaces at home are safe and adequate? Different locations present different limitations on factors such as real estate availability and cost.

An assignee in Hong Kong may face greater constraints than locations with more affordable and spacious properties, such as Thailand or Vietnam. Someone in Hong Kong is likely to have less room in their apartment for a dedicated home office, which can create challenges not only for them but for their family or cohabitants who share this space. These considerations highlight the need for companies to address these challenges in their policies and provide the necessary support to assignees working from home.

A work in progress

Enabling hybrid work for employees on assignment presents unique challenges that are continuing to evolve. With businesses only now getting to grips with this new approach to work, those with assignees overseas will likely encounter even more unforeseen obstacles.

Remember, this is an ongoing work in progress, lacking precedent. Listening to the needs and requests of assignees while remaining mindful of the challenges they may face is key. As time goes on, it should theoretically become easier to provide clear reasoning behind any policy changes.

Managing work-from-home policies for employees on assignment requires careful thought and consideration. Businesses must develop clear policies that balance business objectives with the wants and needs of their employees.

Front-loading face-to-face interaction and addressing facility management concerns are vital to the success of hybrid working arrangements, and as the world continues to evolve around us, ongoing adaptation and responsiveness will be crucial.

While the road ahead may be challenging, it is through continuous improvement and open communication that businesses can navigate these uncharted territories successfully.

