NHSLatest NewsEmployee relationsBullying and harassmentWhistleblowing

NHS Highland faces £3m in bullying settlements

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News
Pic: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

NHS Highland expects to pay out £3.4 million in settlements in response to a review into bullying allegations at the health trust. The review was commissioned by the Scottish government in 2018 after whistleblowers reported hundreds of complaints and described the culture at the Trust as “bullying”. An independent review panel has so far assessed 150 complaints and is expected to pay the complainants more than £2 million in settlements. Two of the settlements came in between £60,000 and £95,000, and 61 were smaller pay-outs of between £5,000 and £15,000. In a report to the Trust’s board meeting this week, it was revealed the final settlement is likely to be around £3.4 million. The review was led by John Sturrock QC, who received submissions from 340 people across different departments and trusts at NHS Highland. More than 280 staff took part in face-to-face interviews or sent in written submissions. Two-thirds of these submissions involved experiences of bullying, the review found. Employees reported raising concerns regarding patient safety, and the review concluded that “many described a culture of fear and protecting the organisation when issues are raised”. It made a number of recommendations, including educating staff on the impact of bullying and providing an independent and confidential whistleblowing mechanism. Brian Devlin, one of the whistleblowers and former director of corporate affairs, said it was “heartening” that the payouts were emerging as “the results of a healing process”. But he told BBC Scotland that bullying persists at the health trust an
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual...

Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with...

Discrimination case dismissed to avoid encouraging ‘culture of...

US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture,...

Ethnic minority doctors twice as likely to face...

Michelin-starred chef accused of mistreatment by 13 kitchen...

Blog post alleges sexual harassment and misogyny in...

Estate agent Savills investigates racist tweet

Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says...

Brewdog to launch review in wake of ‘toxic’...