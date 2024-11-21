Exclusive: Gen Z has strong work ethic, study shows

Generation Z employees have a strong work ethic despite beliefs to the contrary, a new report has indicated.

While nearly two in five (37%) office staff believe their work ethic has improved over the past 12 months, this is particularly apparent among younger people, according to United Culture research.

The engagement consultancy’s Work Remastered 2024 report showed the figure rises to more than half of those aged 18-24 (55%) and 25-34 (57%).

More than one in five (22%) respondents said they “always go above and beyond”, while the same proportion will “do whatever needs to be done to deliver”.

By comparison, just 9% are not willing to exceed their designated working hours and only 4% lack the motivation to do any more than the minimum requirement of their role.

Victoria Lewis-Stephens, managing director at United Culture, said: “There is a lot of talk about the allegedly diminishing work ethic in business, especially among younger generations, but it is just that – talk. The truth is that properly motivated people, with supportive managers and an encouraging company culture, will give 110%.”

However, she believes employers must readjust their expectations of people – particularly of younger generations – since refusing to work a 70-plus hour week does not reflect levels of motivation and work ethic.

“If an organisation understands what drives and motivates its employees, it can adapt accordingly and ensure they get the development and recognition they deserve. It’s clear that for many, moving up the ladder is a primary concern. Give them opportunities to show what they’re really made of,” Lewis-Stephens added.

The company’s fifth annual analysis of 1,000 office workers across the UK and US also revealed that the biggest driver for employees overall was the desire for stability and security, cited by 52% of those surveyed.

It found younger staff aged 18-24 are the most likely to be motivated by a desire for status and promotion, noted by 31%, compared to an average of 19%, as well as winning or competition, cited by 25% versus 16% on average.

This age group is also the most likely to view promotion as the most important recognition for the contribution and the impact they make at work. Nearly half (47%) said so, ranking it above financial compensation.

