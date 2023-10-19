Nokia to shed 14,000 jobs as 5G demand slows

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia is looking to cut between 9,000 and 14,000 jobs globally by the end of 2026 as it strives to reduce costs.

The company reported a 20% fall in net sales to €4.98bn in its third quarter ending in September this year and pinned the job cuts against slowing demand for 5G equipment. Profit over the period plunged by 69% year-on-year to €133m.

Nokia wants to cut costs by between €800m and €1.2bn (£695m-£1bn) by 2026, it said.

Chief executive Pekka Lundmark said the firm wanted to act quickly by cutting costs by €400m in 2024, and €300m in 2025.

Advances in cloud computing and AI will need “significant investments in networks that have vastly improved capabilities”, said Lundmark.

He added that Nokia expected “an improvement in our network businesses” in the current quarter.

“I remain confident in the fundamental drivers of our business,” Lundmark said.

“Data traffic growth continues, the 5G rollout is still only around 25% complete, excluding China, and networks will continued investment. Cloud computing and AI revolutions will not happen without significant investment in networks that have vastly improved capabilities.”

Before touchscreen smartphones were introduced by Apple and Samsung, Nokia was the largest handset manufacturer in the world but now concentrates on telecoms equipment after selling off its handset business.

It has about 86,000 employees around the world, but has been axing thousands of jobs since 2015.

In 2020, Nokia reached a deal with BT to become its largest 5G equipment provider, after Huawei was blocked from the UK’s 5G networks.

However, 5G equipment makers have seen operators in the US, India and the EU cut spending.

Nokia’s Swedish competitor Ericsson has also reported a fall in sales and laid off thousands of workers this year. In February, Ericsson announced it was cutting 8,500 jobs globally, and its people operations team stated that from 1 October “all Ericsson US field services will be performed by its external providers”.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs