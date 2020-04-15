Oasis and Warehouse on verge of administration as sale talks collapse

Shutterstock

Women’s fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse are set to appoint administrators, putting more than 2,300 jobs at risk.

The companies’ owner, Icelandic bank Kaupthing Bank, had been in discussions with a prospective buyer for the two fashion brands over the past few weeks. However, according to Sky News, the coronavirus pandemic made a solvent sale impossible to conclude.

Around 2,300 are employed by the group, which trades from 90 standalone stores and 437 concessions in department stores such as Debenhams and House of Fraser.

Deloitte, which is expected to be appointed as administrator, is anticipated to safeguard jobs by furloughing the majority of the retailers’ staff and continuing to find a buyer for the group.

Earlier this week, a High Court judgment provided clarity around how administrators should apply the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for staff whose employer has begun insolvency proceedings.

Both retailers have declined to comment.

The retail sector has faced significant challenges since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to temporarily close. Last week Debenhams went into administration, putting around 22,000 jobs at risk; while floral fashion company Cath Kidston, which employs 950 people, filed for administration.

In March, homeware retailer Laura Ashley appointed administrators after it had been unable to secure new funding because of uncertainty around how it would be affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The restaurant sector has also been hit hard by the virus, with Carluccio’s and Chiquito beginning insolvency proceedings last month.

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today