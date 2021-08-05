Fire Brigades Union official was unfairly dismissed after pro-Brexit speech

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Embery had been employed by the London Fire Brigade but was released to conduct Fire Brigades Union (FBU) duties as a full-time regional official in London between 2008 and 2019. On 29 March 2019 Embery appeared at a Leave Means Leave rally and voiced his support for Brexit, telling the crowd that the UK should pursue a no deal policy if necessary. Norwich Employment Tribunal heard that leading up to the rally there had been frequent disagreements between Embery and FBU general secretary Matt Wrack over Brexit, with Embery even being accused of siding with the far right.FBU president Ian Murray warned Embery that he should not attend as a speaker and that to do so could breach the union's policy against Brexit, which passed in 2016. A few weeks after the rally, after an investigation, Embery was removed from his role as a union official and barred from being an FBU official for two years. Over a three-day hearing tribunal in February this year the union contended Embery displayed gross misconduct in his role. But the tribunal ruled that although Embery had not been dismissed for supporting Brexit itself, he had been unfairly dismissed after a “witch hunt” with a pre-determined outcome. The FBU said it was disappointed with the findings and that it was assessing its options. Embery said in his 2019 speech that