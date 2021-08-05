Fire Brigades Union official was unfairly dismissed after pro-Brexit speech

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Firefighter and ‘Blue Labour’ political activist Paul Embery was unfairly dismissed from his union job after speaking at a pro-Brexit rally, an employment tribunal has found. Embery had been employed by the London Fire Brigade but was released to conduct Fire Brigades Union (FBU) duties as a full-time regional official in London between 2008 and 2019. On 29 March 2019 Embery appeared at a Leave Means Leave rally and voiced his support for Brexit, telling the crowd that the UK should pursue a no deal policy if necessary. Norwich Employment Tribunal heard that leading up to the rally there had been frequent disagreements between Embery and FBU general secretary Matt Wrack over Brexit, with Embery even being accused of siding with the far right.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper