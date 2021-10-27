Mobile learningApprenticeshipsBlended learningLatest NewsCareer development

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Learning and Development Award

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today
Molson Coors Brewers UK and Ireland collects its award for Excellence in Learning and Development at the 2019 Personnel Today Awards

With just a few weeks to go until the Personnel Today Awards 2021, we round up the shortlisted entrants for the Learning and Development Award.

Blue Array

Blue Array is a specialist search engine optimisation agency, with almost 50 staff and clients ranging from household brands to start-up businesses. Having grown from just two people to 50 in five years, it was inevitable operational issues would appear as the team rapidly expanded. These included inconsistent onboarding, a burden placed on managers running inductions, and a lack of clarity in an employee’s role during the probationary period. The company has spent the subsequent three years building a training and development programme that would boost engagement and retention. The aim was to ensure onboarding was structured with clear goals; that there was consistent ongoing training across the business; clarity on career progression opportunities; quantifiable measurement on individuals’ role in the wider business goals; and to make the induction process less resource-intensive. Solutions have included the Blue Array Academy, an online platform that acts as an induction to ensure new employees are ‘Blue Array SEO Manager Certified’ before the end of their probationary period. There is also a new starter goals framework and a career development matrix framework, which makes routes to career progression more visible and actionable for new and existing employees. Staff complete personal development records and discuss their performance in regular reviews.
Total training and development investment has totalled just over £18,000, and much of this cost is paid back as managers do not need to run induction sessions as they are online. The platform also means new starters are able to work productively more quickly. Blue Array also makes the Academy publicly available, bringing in around £10,000 per month. Only one member of staff has left in the past year due to not passing probation.

CGI

IT services company CGI found that its existing learning solution could not keep pace with rapidly ac
