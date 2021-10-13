Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: L&D Supplier of the Year

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Attensi

The Personnel Today Awards 2021 return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane on 16 November. Book your table now.

Fuse

Attensi’s gamified simulation-based approach to learning proved invaluable to its clients while staff were working remotely during the pandemic. Its platform engages users with immersive 3D training that recreates working environments with advanced 3D graphics, realistic scenarios, and interactive dialogues with voice-acted avatars to test users’ knowledge. It is available on mobile, desktop, or virtual reality headsets, and users are encouraged to repeat their training multiple times to get their learning to stick, even after they have gained certification. One particular success story is Hiscox. The insurance company realised there was a shortage of high-quality technical underwriters, which suggested that existing training methods were not working, so it worked with Attensi to develop an “underwriter simulator”, which included interactions of avatars of brokers and colleagues and simulated market research, emails and phone calls with experts. Following a survey of underwriters who completed the training, 85% agreed the simulation had helped them understand how to undertake reviews and to identify areas of improvement for account and portfolio analysis, and 85% agreed the training had helped them understand how to apply technical concepts across the underwriting cycle.Attensi also developed a training programme for shipping operator K Line in partnership with safety and culture experts SAYFR. The result is an interactive simulation of seafarers’ working environment, which has seen in an increase in staff reports of “near misses”, providing management with insight into how errors occur and how accidents can be avoided.Fuse is a platform that connects people with the knowledge and expertise they need to acquire new skills and perform highly at work. It is used by more than 120 organisations worldwide including Avon, Panasonic, Mazda and BAE.