Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Employer branding award

by Personnel Today
SAP were winners of the 2019 Employer Branding Award

The Personnel Today Awards take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on 16 November 2021. Here, we take a look at the finalists in the employer branding category, each of which decided to radically shake up its image and proposition as they sought more the best candidates and more diversity.

DWP Digital

DWP Digital (which works within the Department of Work and Pensions) needed to stand out among high-profile brands that were more typical destinations for top tech talent. And, they needed to stand out from the overarching Department of Work and Pensions brand, which had negative connotations.
It set itself the goal of attracting at least 900 technology specialists in order to build sustainable internal digital capability and reduce reliance on third-party suppliers. Due to the UK IT skills shortage, it couldn’t rely on traditional vacancy advertising or head-hunting techniques to meet this huge target. The first step was exploring what digital specialists are looking for in an employer and comparing this with DWP Digital’s offering. This involved an in-depth research project, spanning internal and external digital specialists. After identifying themes from the research, DWP Digital could see the importance its audience placed on doing work that mattered. It also saw that the chance to use the latest tech to solve complex problems and deliver career-defining projects was hugely appealing to candidates. The service then set about creating a set of creative and fun brand pillars that defined the opportunities that came with a career at DWP Digital. This has proved a huge success and since January 2020 it has attracted 930 new hires, and  substantial increases in click-through rates and LinkedIn followers.

Integrated Care 24

In early 2019 social enterprise healthcare provider Integrated Care 24 set about a project to develop a best in class employer brand that engaged an internal audience while inspiring and attracting the highest quality candidates. It saw its mission as being to stand out from the crowd
