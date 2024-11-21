The RAD Awards 2025 shortlist unveiled

The 2025 shortlist for the RAD Awards, the annual celebration of the very best in employer branding, recruitment marketing and people communications, has been announced.

For the 35th consecutive year, agencies in partnership with their employer clients, as well as in-house teams, enter their most innovative and effective solutions in talent acquisition, retention and employer branding from the past 12 months.

Almost 90 employers are on the shortlists, with BT and EY leading the way with four nominations each. Other finalists include Marks & Spencer, Merlin Entertainments and The LEGO Group.

Campaigns from the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army have also been shortlisted by the judging panel. View the full RAD Awards shortlist here.

Richard Andrews, director of the RAD Awards, said: “November is when the RADs judging process really sparks into life culminating in the announcement of our finalists. Fresh from two weeks’ remote judging, our panel came together on 7 November for a day of discussion and learning to agree our 2025 shortlist.

“This year we were inundated with entries that displayed a high level of quality so making it through to the shortlist is something to be very proud of. This is a reflection of the expertise agencies and clients are putting into their talent attraction campaigns and the increasing importance of having a meaningful employer brand.”

A total of 45 agencies have had their work recognised, with Ph.Creative, Havas People, Penna, Pink Squid, TMP Worldwide and Tonic all having multiple entries shortlisted

The judges will regroup next month for two more days to determine the winners and the coveted Work of the Year prize.

Tsz Wu, chair of the 2025 RADs judging panel and co-founder of Pink Squid, said: “With around 25 judges going through hundreds of submissions, you could feel the concentration and even some healthy envy in the room – it was clear the standard has skyrocketed this year.

“The creativity, impact and innovation on display were incredible. As the chair, it was tough not being able to score, but honoured and amazing to see such top-notch work pushing the industry forward.”

The 2025 awards ceremony takes place on Thursday 30 January in the glamorous Great Room of the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s exclusive Park Lane. The evening comprises a drinks reception, a three-course menu, celebrity entertainment, the awards ceremony and after-party. Book your table here.

