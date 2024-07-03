RAD Awards 2025: Entries now open

Employers who have made great strides in their employer branding and recruitment communications are being invited to enter the 2025 RAD Awards, which are now open for entries.

The RAD Awards champion the very best in employer branding, recruitment marketing and people communications. Their purpose is to elevate and celebrate the pinnacle of creativity, effectiveness and innovation within the industry.

Widely considered to be the Oscars of the recruitment advertising industry, the RADS celebrate great creative work produced by ad agencies in partnership with their clients, together with employers’ in-house teams.

Richard Andrews, director of the RAD Awards, said: “2025 promises to be another fantastic event and we’re keen to attract HR and talent professionals directly so they can join us in celebrating innovation in the world of employer branding and recruitment marketing.

“The RAD Awards is renowned for its robust judging process and I know this year’s panel can’t wait to get their teeth into this year’s submissions.”

There are 19 categories at this year’s RADS including:

Apprentice and School Leaver Attraction

Creative Idea

Employer Website

In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year

Video Campaign

Use of Technology

You can view all of this year’s categories and criteria by downloading the entry guide. The deadline for entries is Friday 27 September 2024 at 23:55 BST

Winners in 2024 included employers such as Adidas, BT and Currys alongside leading advertising agencies including Havas People, Tonic and TMP Worldwide.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 30 January 2025 in the Great Room of the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane. The evening comprises a drinks reception, three-course fine dining menu, entertainment, awards ceremony and after-party.

Guest hosts of the event have included Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett and Tom Allen.

For more information visit the RAD Awards website.