Ikea seeking paid workers for virtual Roblox store

Ikea is recruiting 10 players to work in paid positions at its virtual store on gaming platform Roblox, which it hopes will showcase the non-linear career journeys available at the retailer.

Launching on 24 June, Ikea’s The Co-Worker Game will allow players to immerse themselves in a virtual Ikea store on Roblox, where they will help customers – ie other gamers who will be able to explore the online store – and will gain promotions and be transferred across departments, in a similar manner to the real-world experience of working at the furniture retailer.

Tasks will include serving meatballs in the virtual bistro and using famous Ikea products to organise the showroom.

Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager at Ikea UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life.

“At Ikea, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at Ikea, and that’s what Ikea on Roblox is all about.”

Applications for the 10 paid roles opened this week and close on 16 June. Candidates, who must be 18 or over, will be invited to a virtual interview between 14 and 18 June, and those who are successful will be paid at a rate of £13.15 per hour spent on the game – in line with the London Living Wage.

The recruitment process includes a questionnaire asking questions like “How do you feel about being turned into pixels?” and “What would you do if we ran out of pixelated hot dogs in our bistro?”.

Candidates must also submit a CV, and videos can also be uploaded.

The jobs will be offered on a limited contract.

