CIPD calls for ethnicity pay gap reporting requirement by 2023

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The CIPD suggest a number of ways the figures could be reported, and recommends a narrative for context
The CIPD has called for ethnicity pay gap reporting to become mandatory for all large employers from April 2023 ahead of a parliamentary debate on the issue next week. The HR body points out that just 13 FTSE 100 companies currently report their ethnicity pay gap on a voluntary basis, despite an increased expectation that employers demonstrate their anti-racist commitments after last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. It accuses the government of making “slow legislative progress” on ethnicity pay gap reporting, which was the focus of a government consultation in early 2019 but is yet to be enshrined in law. The key proposals in the consultation included a requirement for companies with more than 250 employees to report ethnicity pay gap figures annually, mirroring gender pay gap reporting where possible. The requirement would encourage employers to provide additional context to the figures by providing a narrative or action plan setting out the steps they are taking to address any disparities. In June, the TUC, CBI and Equality and Human Rights Commission wrote to the government, urging it to set out a clear timeframe for introducing ethnicity pay gap reporting, and the legislation has been backed by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. The CIPD has called on the government to mandate a narrative as part of the legislation and for employers to include action plans in their reports, and has today launched a guide to support organisations to produce the
