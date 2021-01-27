Fair crop: Police officers face fines for lockdown haircuts

Shutterstock

Thirty-one police officers face fines and two will be investigated for misconduct after they broke lockdown rules to have haircuts in an east London police station.

The Metropolitan Police said that it had found a professional barber had been operating in a police station in Bethnal Green on 17 January.

The 31 officers that had their hair cut will each be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice, while two face further investigation.

Under England’s lockdown rules, barbers and hairdressers are banned from operating, due to fears that their work would aid Covid-19 transmission.

Last week, nine Metropolitan Police officers were fined for having breakfast together.

Detective chief superintendent Marcus Barnett, said: “It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations. Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision. I expect a lot more of them.

“It is right, therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event.

“Quite rightly, the public expect police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly.”

Fines for breaking lockdown rules start at £200 in England and can go up to £10,000 for large parties.

