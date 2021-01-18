Brexit transition period end – what it means for HR (webinar)

Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock

From an HR perspective, the end of the Brexit transition period means getting to grips with the new immigration rules (which apply to job applicants from all countries, including those within Europe) and understanding the impact of Brexit on existing employment law. The immigration regime in particular has an immediate and far-reaching impact for HR.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11:00am GMT on Wednesday 27 January 2021, Huw Cooke, senior associate at Burges Salmon, explains:

how to ensure compliance with the new immigration rules;

what other employment issues might arise out of Brexit (such as how business travellers will be affected, worker mobility and w–orking from home overseas); and

the impact of Brexit on existing employment law derived from the EU, as well as how future EU employment directives and case law may affect UK law.

