Equality & diversityEthnicityFinancial servicesGenderLatest News

‘Speed up diversity’ finance regulators tell City

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Bank of England
Photo: Shutterstock
Bank of England
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Three of the most important City of London financial institutions are pushing to quicken the pace of diversity and inclusion in financial services and ward off the dangers of groupthink and overconfidence in decision making. Regulators the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Bank of England are asking for views from the City on plans to improve diversity and inclusion in financial services. [pullquote]Groupthink and overconfidence are often at the root of financial crises” – Sir Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England[/pullquote] Policy options put forward by the regulators include the use of targets for representation, measures to make senior leaders directly accountable for diversity and inclusion in their firms, linking remuneration to diversity and inclusion metrics and how the regulators approach to diversity and inclusion in non-financial misconduct. Failures to improve social mobility in recruitment, the number of women in senior positions and the proportion of employees from ethnic minorities were cited by the regulators in a discussion paper. For example, they drew attention to the 2021 Women in Finance Charter Annual Review that showed in 2020 there was, on average, 32% female representation in senior management, showing an increase of less than 1 percentage point year on year from 2017. The Green Park Business Leaders Index, the regulators said, showed a decline in the number of black leaders and the black pipeline to senior management for FTSE 100 companies. Fewer than 1 in 10 management roles in financial services are held by black, Asian or other minority ethnic people.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

‘Poor conduct around diversity should impact bankers’ careers’

Historical racism must not become a scapegoat

Inclusive leadership for the future of work (webinar)

Oxfam staff upset over ‘whiteness’ survey

How to support the mental health of ethnically...

Indeed runs tech recruitment event aimed at women

The race conversation: why terminology is key

Buckingham Palace admits it needs to do more...

Tribunal rules senior Met Police officer’s sacking was...

Two in five recruiters not recording diversity of...

  • Personnel Today Jobs
     

  • Search Jobs