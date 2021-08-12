Spending review could see civil service jobs slashed

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Government departments have been asked to review their headcount in a three-year spending review that could mean the loss of thousands of civil service jobs. According to a report in The Times, the Treasury has asked cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries to look at their day-to-day budgets and identify where they could be cut.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.