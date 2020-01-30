RAD Awards 2020 winners: TMP Worldwide takes Work of the Year with The AA

Recruitment advertising agency TMP Worldwide took the highly coveted Work of the Year for its campaign for The AA at the 2020 RAD Awards this evening in central London.
Having already won in the Innovation and Use of Social, as well as being shortlisted in three other categories, the “Ant Middleton’s Ready for Anything?” campaign was described by judges as “unique” and “special”.
On what was the 30th anniversary of the awards which celebrate excellence in recruitment marketing and communications, the judges described The AA campaign as the first of its kind: “Our Work of the Year tonight is compelling, innovative, inspiring, real and so expertly put together. It beautifully connects in a highly emotive way, taking us all on a journey of highs, lows and human endeavour. This team were ready for anything and have produced work that has never been seen before in our industry”.
Around 900 professionals from recruitment communications, advertising media and HR attended the annual awards in the Great Room of the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane. Comedian Kerry Godliman entertained guests, before Strictly host Claudia Winkleman announced the winners.
Chair of the judges Mark Horley, chief creative officer and founder of Tonic, said: “Every year we celebrate the best in our industry. Something great happened in 2019 because this year we’ve seen a huge leap in quality and innovation. The standard of thinking and ideas is incredible.
“The depth of planning and execution is testimony to the experts in this room and in our category. And as I think I am the first creative director to have chaired the RADs, take it from me that every one of tonight’s winners is absolutely deserved.”
Richard Andrews, divisional director of the RAD Awards, said: “Thank you to everyone for supporting the RADs and making our 30th anniversary such a memorable occasion. With the bar well and truly raised this year we can’t wait to start work on RADS 2021!”
TMP Worldwide also won the award for “out of home” for the “No predator too big” campaign it created with the National Crime Agency. Pink Squid collected awards for employee engagement and employer branding for its campaigns for L&G and Novo Nordisk, while AIA Worldwide also won in two categories, both for its campaign for M&S, which topped the graduate campaign and integrated campaign categories.
Penna won awards for GCHQ and for Dstl in the categories “events, experiential and outdoor” and “digital experience for early talent” respectively.
The RAD Awards 2020 winners
Graduate Campaign
The Future Needs by AIA Worldwide for M&S
Innovation
“Ant Middleton’s ready for anything?” by TMP Worldwide for The AA
Digital Experience for Early Talent
Penna for Dstl
Employer Brand – International
Life-changing careers by Pink Squid for Novo Nordisk
Single Use of Video
“What. The. F…” by SMRS in partnership with Fifty One Films for Unlocked
Offline Communications
Symphony Talent for Mars
Creative Idea
The MTS Fountain Challenge by makelove for Mobile TeleSystems
Use of Audio
Do something real by Tonic for the Metropolitan Police
Diversity and Inclusion
Recruiting women to the Dutch military by Steam for Ministerie van Defensie (the Dutch Ministry of Defence)
Out of Home Advertising
No predator too big by TMP Worldwide for the National Crime Agency
Early Careers Attraction
Choose what’s right for you by MSL for EY
Video Campaign
National Apprenticeship Week by Blackbridge for Rolls-Royce
Candidate Experience
Resource Solutions for PayPal Manila
Employer Brand – National
Shape Everything by SMRS for Balfour Beatty
Events, Experiential and Outdoor
Penna for GCHQ
Use of Social
“Ant Middleton’s ready for anything?” by TMP Worldwide for The AA
Use of Technology
Retail Manager Portal and Store Level Recruitment by Harbour for New Look
Integrated Campaign
The Future Needs by AIA Worldwide for M&S
Employer Website
EE Careers Website by ThirtyThree for EE
Employee Engagement
Voice by Pink Squid for L&G
Work of the Year
“Ant Middleton’s ready for anything?” by TMP Worldwide for The AA
Comments are closed.