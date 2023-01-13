RAD Awards 2023 shortlist: Use of Social Award

At the end of this month we celebrate the RAD Awards 2023, highlighting the most creative work in recruitment advertising. Here are the campaigns shortlisted for the Use of Social Award, sponsored by Socially Recruited.

Civil Service Fast Stream – tmp.worldwide, a PeopleScout company

The Civil Service wanted to open up its Fast Stream programme to under-represented audiences, showing that CSFS is accessible to all graduates regardless of background, and to increase the representation of applicants from specific diversity groups to better reflect UK communities. To do this it would need to remove any perceived barriers through a more inclusive campaign message than it could achieve with traditional paid media.

CSFS pursued an influencer-led social media campaign complemented by targeted university outreach. The campaign featured real fast-streamers on the ‘You, Unlimited’ platform, showing that CSFS offers something for everyone and the wide scope of work candidates could be involved in. Working with third parties, it identified student influencer Vee Kativhu as a key influencer to spread the message to diverse audiences. Twelve nano-influencers were also engaged for their targeted followings.

Vee’s video attracted more than 18,000 views in less than 48 hours, and over four weeks the influencers had a combined reach of 351,304 and 2,436 engagements. The campaign attracted a diverse mix of candidates, with ethnicity up 1.8% from 2021; applicants from a lower socio-economic background up 1.4%; disability up 2.6% and LGBTQ+ up 2.2%.

Lloyds Banking Group Calendar of Kindness – Blackbridge Communications

Lloyds Banking Group realised that it could be difficult to get students’ attention with so much going on in their lives, so developed a Calendar of Kindness where they could undertake an activity that would allow them to be kind to themselves for a moment. Activity suggestions included ‘Today I will meditate’ or ‘I will show my appreciation’. The posts were shared across Facebook and Instagram and invited participants to ‘share yours’ to boost interactivity.

The campaign challenged students’ misconceptions about working for a bank as it showed LBG as an employer prioritising people’s wellbeing. Paid posts were split across several of the organic posts in placements on Facebook and Instagram, across stories, reels, and feeds. Targeting included students, student union society reps, parents, carers, and those with an interest in wellbeing.

The campaign reached more than 2 million people on Facebook, a 3,085% increase in reach compared to the previous period, and more than 1.5 million impressions across all ad sets. More than 22,000 kindness actions were taken as a result of the posts. LBG estimates it reached 1.77 million unique accounts via campaign content on Instagram and there were 1.2 million accounts reached via paid social.

Mars Social – Havas People

Candidates are inundated with content on social media, which makes it difficult for brands to stand out. Havas People were asked to promote Mars’ employer reputation at a global level and support the company’s local markets with adaptable and accessible content. This would require building awareness of Mars’ culture on Facebook and Instagram, growing its following on LinkedIn, and combat early talent’s misconceptions about what it’s like to work there on TikTok.

Every month, Havas People produced new creative animations that focused on specific cultural topics such as mental health. It produced assets for Mars on these issues that it could then adapt and share to local markets. Paid content boosted awareness in English-speaking markets. On Instagram, associates were front and centre, with internal ‘influencers’ identified to create content based on a range of prompts.

On LinkedIn, Mars and Havas used a mix of organic and paid content to reach a diverse audience. On TikTok, Mars influencers were recruited to create their own content, supported by community management guides and digital templates. The campaign attracted more than 35 million impressions, more than 320,000 engagements, hit 1 million followers on LinkedIn, and 19,000-plus followers on TikTok.

Life at Knight Frank – Wiser

Knight Frank wanted to show the under-represented and diverse talent who helped its success, blowing away misconceptions that it might not be a diverse place to work. It set five objectives for a social media campaign: to communicate its diversity, inclusion and ESG agendas, to demonstrate employees living the Knight Frank values, to communicate the company’s purpose, to highlight diversity within the business and tackle stereotypes, and attract the best and most diverse talent.

It decided to develop a new employer brand presence across Instagram and LinkedIn, including @lifeatknightfrank – a new channel separate from the company’s corporate account. On Instagram, it produced more reels to capture the attention of users and align with the platform’s video-first approach. Posts included interactive stories and career journeys, as well as a collaborative post with the main Knight Frank social account, which meant a 12,000 reach. It built a global community of brand champions

Between May and August on LinkedIn, the campaign attracted more than 165,000 engagements, growth in followers was more than 9,000, there were 1.7 million impressions, and 1,100 clicks through to the careers site. On Instagram, there were more than 3,700 engagements, followers increased by more than 1,000 and there were more than 615 million impressions.

Royal Mail Delivered – ThirtyThree

Royal Mail wanted to recruit the next generation of employees and needed to convince 16 to 18-year-olds to apply for an apprenticeship. It needed to overcome young people’s misconceptions of being a postman or woman and to demonstrate that not all careers have to be in an office. It decided to interview current postie apprentices to find out why they enjoyed getting up for work every day, and they highlighted the positives of working outdoors, keeping fit, a good salary, being part of a team and great career prospects.

It decided to use TikTok to convey this message to the audience authentically, using existing apprentices as the stars. Videos included a keep fit-style film, showing scenery and asking followers to identify the location, and showing a day in the life. One video even showed a parcel talking about the pride posties take in their job.

Over the course of a month-long campaign, there were 6,000 likes, 1.3 million impressions, 16,737 click throughs and a cost of 22p per click.

Unlocked Graduate Leadership Programme – SMRS

Unlocked Graduates is working to break cycles of reoffending by identifying candidates to work as frontline prison officers for two years. It wanted to attract 2,300 completed applications, with 30% of those from underrepresented groups. The market was tough: 48% of employers reported seeing fewer applications than usual and there was a 20% increase in graduate opportunities from 2019.

2021 saw an 87% rise in the use of social media among Gen Z, so Unlocked focused a large amount of its activity on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. This would allow it to cut through the noisy digital landscape, reach new audiences, then use more in-depth video content to inform and persuade them to apply. A fast-paced hero video that inspired graduates to choose a career where they could make their contribution count was a central asset. Creating further short videos on TikTok meant Unlocked could reach almost half a million potential candidates.

The campaign attracted 2,343 applications, with 38% from underrepresented groups. There were 7.4 million impressions including 2.2 million on TikTok. Further results included almost 80,000 views on YouTube and 70,408 clicks online.