Receptionist wins race discrimination claim after afro comments

judgment that the comments made were “similar and remarked about what electrical sockets Miss Phillips had touched to make her hair like that”.A receptionist has won her claim for race discrimination after colleagues asked her whether she’d touched an electrical socket ‘to make her hair like that’. Donna Phillips, who worked for Ballymore Construction Services in London, said she had been on the receiving end of the remark twice. She told the tribunal that she had also heard one colleague use the N-word seven times. As one of only two black employees at the company, she complained. Phillips began work at Ballymore in March 2018. Six months into her new job, she emailed her managers to complain about racist remarks made by one colleague [Mr McStoley]. A month later she sent another email about offensive remarks made by another member of staff [Mr Zahid]. Employment Judge Khalil noted in his