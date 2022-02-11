Receptionist wins race discrimination claim after afro comments

EthnicityLatest NewsEquality & diversityRace discrimination

A receptionist has won her claim for race discrimination after colleagues asked her whether she’d touched an electrical socket ‘to make her hair like that’. Donna Phillips, who worked for Ballymore Construction Services in London, said she had been on the receiving end of the remark twice. She told the tribunal that she had also heard one colleague use the N-word seven times. As one of only two black employees at the company, she complained. Phillips began work at Ballymore in March 2018. Six months into her new job, she emailed her managers to complain about racist remarks made by one colleague [Mr McStoley]. A month later she sent another email about offensive remarks made by another member of staff [Mr Zahid]. Employment Judge Khalil noted in his judgment that the comments made were “similar and remarked about what electrical sockets Miss Phillips had touched to make her hair like that”.

The comments were made when she had her hair untied and open. An employee who had used the N-word was spoken to about the inappropriateness of the term and others were given verbal warnings about their behaviour. Phillips felt her concerns were not being addressed properly and emailed managers, adding that she had been blamed for IT errors at the company and had been accused of being aggressive. She was then invited to a grievance investigation meeting in September 2018. Other than the comments about her hair, which were found to be indirectly discriminatory, her other concerns were dismissed. Following an operational
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

