Employee dismissals and working from home: what’s the link?

lifted again in England and perhaps for the last time. But many businesses have not fully returned to the office for almost two years, if at all. Is there a connection between the “work from home” directive being withdrawn and a recent rise we've witnessed in employee dismissals? The reality is that during the past two years most employers were unable to run their normal recruitment processes and onboarding in person and instead ran these remotely. Yet in-person meetings and onboarding are opportunities for the individual and the business to understand the ethos of one another, and to manage behavioural expectations and performance. Working together in an office allows for new hires to observe their peers and managers, to develop working relationships with one another, receive informal training, and to understand how their peers deal with tricky situations.Remote appointments, virtual onboarding and the lack of personal interaction in offices are key factors in recent employee dismissals, writes Maria Hoeritzauer. Late last month, the work from home directive was