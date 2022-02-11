Latest NewsConstructive dismissalDiscipline and grievancesDismissalEmployment tribunals

Employee dismissals and working from home: what’s the link?

by Maria Hoeritzauer
by Maria Hoeritzauer
Photo: Shutterstock

Remote appointments, virtual onboarding and the lack of personal interaction in offices are key factors in recent employee dismissals, writes Maria Hoeritzauer. Late last month, the work from home directive was lifted again in England and perhaps for the last time. But many businesses have not fully returned to the office for almost two years, if at all. Is there a connection between the “work from home” directive being withdrawn and a recent rise we've witnessed in employee dismissals? The reality is that during the past two years most employers were unable to run their normal recruitment processes and onboarding in person and instead ran these remotely. Yet in-person meetings and onboarding are opportunities for the individual and the business to understand the ethos of one another, and to manage behavioural expectations and performance. Working together in an office allows for new hires to observe their peers and managers, to develop working relationships with one another, receive informal training, and to understand how their peers deal with tricky situations.

Different dynamics

While technology has been a lifeline for employers to recruit and onboard new hires, HR teams have worked immensely hard to ensure that these processes and indeed, remote working, has been effective and efficient. But team dynamics will almost certainly be different where the individuals have never met in person and only meet infrequently for formal meetings, in comparison with those developed in person. Although managers may expect the individual to perform to the same standards as a colleague who worked in the office, it must be recognised that working remotely made it more difficult for managers to observe behaviours and training needs, or to speak informally with new hires to rectify issues.

Flexible working issues

Maria Hoeritzauer

Maria Hoeritzauer is partner at Crossland Employment Solicitors

