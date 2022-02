To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Trialling shorter working hours in parts of the public sector Encouraging and supporting private sector firms to transition to shorter weeks Collaborating with and empowering trade unions to negotiate shorter hours in workplaces.

Create 37,859 jobs, including 26,951 full-time roles

Amount to 10.5% of the public sector wage bill, or 6.7% if it was only introduced for full-time staff

Amount to 2.5% of Wales’ current public sector spending.

Sophie Howe, whose role involves protecting the interests of future generations under the country’s Well-being of Future Generations Act, said the concept of a shorter working week was appealing as it could increase productivity, improve work-life balance, and help people care for loved ones as the population ages and demand for care rises. There is significant support for a shorter working week in Wales, with 57% of the public stating that they would support a four-day week pilot by the Welsh government, and 62% saying they would choose to work a four-day week or less, a report published by the Future Generations Commissioner and think-tank Autonomy has found. The report says a potential move to a shorter working week should involve three steps:It estimates that a four-day week in the Welsh public sector would:“A shorter working week can result in increased productivity which will be of huge benefit to employers for a happier, healthier workforce,” said Howe. “The working week has not changed for more than 100 years, and now seems the perfect opportunity for the Welsh government to commit to a pioneering trial and build evidence for greater change across Wales.” Will Stronge, co-director of Autonomy, said: “All the evidence suggests that a shorter working week with no loss of pay would be a win-win for both workers and employers in Wales.