Removing digital right-to-work checks on 1 September is ‘counterproductive’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
The Home Office should retain temporary digital right-to-work checks from next week until a more permanent digital solution has been developed, a recruitment body has said. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said the digital arrangements for checking overseas nationals' right to work in the UK, which have been in place since the UK went into lockdown in March 2020, have been a “resounding success” and have allowed people to quickly and safely begin their roles. However, physical checks are set to resume on 1 September following several extensions to the temporary digital arrangements by the Home Office. In a letter to immigration compliance and justice minister Chris Philp, the REC says reverting back to physical checks is a step backwards and "counterproductive", particularly when many sectors are facing staff shortages. A permanent digital solution is being worked on by the government, but it is not yet known when it will be introduced and its implementation may require legislative change. “We appreciate that the digital checks introduced last year were only intended to be a temporary solution to problems posed by the pandemic. But the balance and the shape of the labour market has changed – hybrid and remote working are much more common, new technologies have been adopted by millions of workers and businesses, and the recruitment process should reflect this,” said REC chief executive Neil Carberry. “Digital right-to-work checks have been a huge success over the past 18 months, and will be crucial in getting people into work quickly during these unprecedented staff shortages. It makes complete sense to retain these di
