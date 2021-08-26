GenderNHSLatest NewsSex discriminationTalent management

One third of female doctors experience sexism daily or weekly

by Rob Moss
The full extent of sexism in the medical profession has been captured by a BMA study which has shown that 31% of female doctors encounter gender based discrimination at work on a daily or weekly basis. The number reporting witnessing sexism in their workplace was even greater, with 37% saying they had observed such behaviour on a daily or weekly basis. The Sexism in Medicine report, published today by the British Medical Association, found that a staggering 91% of female doctors had experienced sexism at work in the past two years, with 74% of all respondents – female and male – believing that sexism was a barrier to career progression. Nearly two thirds (61%) of women felt discouraged to work in a particular specialty because of their gender, while 70% of female respondents felt that their clinical ability had been doubted or undervalued because of their gender. Only 12% of men felt the same. Dr Chelcie Jewitt, the junior doctor whose personal experiences were the catalyst for the BMA report, started the Everyday Sexism in the NHS campaign in 2019. She said: “I felt humiliated and belittled by the way I was spoken to and even though I knew I was tired after a gruelling set of night shifts, I couldn’t shake the feeling of upset and anger. Two weeks after a consultant completely ignored my contributions in favour of a male doctor while I was handing over after a busy shift, I knew I co
