One third of female doctors experience sexism daily or weekly

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The full extent of sexism in the medical profession has been captured by a BMA study which has shown that 31% of female doctors encounter gender based discrimination at work on a daily or weekly basis. The number reporting witnessing sexism in their workplace was even greater, with 37% saying they had observed such behaviour on a daily or weekly basis.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.