Reopening workplaces – vaccinations and testing (webinar)

As we emerge from the latest lockdown, employers have important decisions to make on how to reopen their workplaces safely. Challenges include managing workplace testing, deciding how to approach coronavirus vaccinations for employees, and dealing with employees who want to change the way they work.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Thursday 22 April 2021, Max Winthrop, partner and head of the employment law team of Short, Richardson & Forth, explains:

the issues surrounding workplace testing;

the best approach to COVID-19 employee vaccinations;

data protection considerations around testing and vaccination; and

how to deal with employees who are reluctant to return to the workplace or want to change the way they work.

The webinar includes a Q&A session.

Webinar speakers

Max Winthrop is a partner and head of the employment law team at Short Richardson & Forth. Noted by both Chambers Guide to the Legal Profession and the Legal 500 as a leading practitioner in employment law, Max regularly appears in tribunals up and down the country as well as in the appeal courts. Max lectures in employment law at Durham University and he also chairs the Law Society’s Employment Law Committee.

