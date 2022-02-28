Retaining talent: Cultivating a strong workplace culture (webinar)

Register now to reserve you place so that you can learn:Thursday 31 March 2022, 2:00pm BST Many HR departments are turning to workplace culture to support employee wellbeing and staff retention. But, with such a big topic, finding the right place to start is difficult. Understanding, measuring and changing culture is not something that can be done overnight. So, where can HR professionals and business leaders start in order to create the conditions most likely to nurture a healthy workplace culture? How do you ensure your actions have an impact and support business objectives? What do we actually mean when we talk about workplace culture? How do we influence it? And what can you do now to improve it?
- What strategies you can implement in the short term to make a difference to your workplace culture
- What you need to measure to help you understand your culture
- How a strong workplace culture can help you to retain talent in the short, medium and long term.