Retaining talent: Cultivating a strong workplace culture (webinar)

Thursday 31 March 2022, 2:00pm BST Many HR departments are turning to workplace culture to support employee wellbeing and staff retention. But, with such a big topic, finding the right place to start is difficult. Understanding, measuring and changing culture is not something that can be done overnight. So, where can HR professionals and business leaders start in order to create the conditions most likely to nurture a healthy workplace culture? How do you ensure your actions have an impact and support business objectives? What do we actually mean when we talk about workplace culture? How do we influence it? And what can you do now to improve it?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Make UK, tackles these questions and many more as we look at how employers can effect change for the better. Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Craig Prendergast, UK Head of HR and global division HR manager for System Drives at engineering giant ABB; Sharon Broughton, Head of HR and Legal Commercial services at Make UK; and Judith Chapman, a senior HR consultant at Make UK. Register now to reserve you place so that you can learn:
  • What strategies you can implement in the short term to make a difference to your workplace culture
  • What you need to measure to help you understand your culture
  • How a strong workplace culture can help you to retain talent in the short, medium and long term.
We will also look at how workplace culture is affected by new ways of working brought about by the pandemic. This free 60-minute webinar includes a
