Rise of individualism will redefine company culture: Accenture

Fjord Trends report from services giant Accenture, an annual publication aimed at providing firms with practical guidance, found that employees were re-assessing what they wanted and expected from a company culture and employee value proposition. It identified a trend for people to question who they were and what mattered to them. “In many cases, they’re finding new confidence to show up as themselves,” stated the report. “There’s also a growing humanisation of the workforce; professional and private lives are blending more, and admitting to not being okay is no longer a sign of weakness at work.” People were feeling a stronger sense of agency over how and where they spend their time and attention, which was part of a trend toward individualism and independence. This meant, said the research authors, that enhancing workplace flexibility, benefits packages, and greater employee care and compassion would continue to be notable trends in 2022. Abbie Walsh, chief design officer, Accenture Interactive, said the pandemic had resulted in lasting changes to the way we live. She said: “Staff now see through gimmicky benefits and expect more from their employer for a better lifestyle overall. Our latest Fjord Trends report, shows that people have started questioning who they are and what matters to them and want real initiatives that support a better home life, such as flexible hours or childcare assistance.”The pandemic has seen the rise of a new individualism among employees, one that will require a completely new set of requirements from organisational culture, a major new report has flagged. The latest