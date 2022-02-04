Survived Blue Monday? National Sickie Day is coming for you …

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

I'm afraid there is. On 7 February it's National Sickie Day – “under the weather” Monday if you will. Now after two years of pandemic one would have thought that every day was essentially National Sickie Day, it seems unnecessary to allocate a day. HR software company Personio was the first company to bring this significant date to Personnel Today's attention this year and a sense of real enthusiasm for feeling a bit under the weather comes through on its home page, where it states, with unmistakable relish: “Let’s be honest, calculating absence entitlements isn’t fun but it has to be done.” Ben Kiziltug, head of northern Europe at Personio, points out that “the blurring of boundaries between home and work and increased time online has created a new problem of digital presenteeism, as busy employees stay logged on at home while sick, instead of switching off and recovering. “But this could come at a cost for businesses during a talent crisis. Recent research from Personio found that 22% of employees say burnout is one of the top factors that negatively impacts their productivity, and a further 23% state that a worsening work/life balance would encourage them to look for a new job.” Jamie Mackenzie, director at employee benefits firm Sodexo Engage, agrees. He says: “Research by Vitality found that almost half (45%) of UK employees have suffered from presenteeism, contributing to a £92bn productivity loss.”