Improved Royal Mail pay offer dismissed as ‘derisory’

The Communication Workers Union has dismissed an improved pay offer from Royal Mail as ‘derisory’ and has called for further strike action.

Royal Mail put forward a new salary increase of 7% over two years and a 2% lump sum this year – an improvement on the 4% offer rejected by the CWU earlier this year.

However, Royal Mail said employees would have to agree to changes to working times, flexible working and Sunday working.

Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson said: “Royal Mail made a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year.  This once again demonstrates that the need for change at Royal Mail is urgent.

“We have always been clear that the more we can change the business, the more we will be able to pay our people – both now and in the future. We urge the CWU leadership to accept the change and pay offer without delay, call off damaging strike action, and help us to transform the business. That is the only way to secure Royal Mail’s future and ensure job security for our people.”

Industrial action

Employers and agencies torn over use of temps to cover strikes

Royal Mail strike: Union urges it to ‘get real on pay’

Strike action planned over the next two weeks has been postponed after Royal Mail served the CWU with a legal letter over its notification procedures, but the union said it would meet today (1 November) to discuss a further strike in light of the below-inflation pay deal. The two parties began talks with Acas yesterday.

A CWU spokesperson said: “These proposals are about dismantling a 500-year-old service and destroying the lives of those who serve it. Make no mistake – Royal Mail bosses have just declared war on your postie.”

