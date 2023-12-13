The secrets of high-performing HR teams (webinar)

23 January 2024, 2:00pm GMT

As employers embark on a new year, HR professionals are looking at how they can provide their employees and the business with opportunities to grow and develop. But what are the secrets to creating a high-performance HR team that delivers a strong workplace culture and a healthy bottom line?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with performance management platform Lattice, examines data-backed insights into what makes a high-performance HR team.

Successful HR teams have a lot in common. Of those who are exceeding their goals, 82% are confident in connecting their work to business outcomes, and 67% get sufficient support from the C-suite. High-performing teams are also more likely to report high engagement, both for their employees and themselves.

Drawing on new research from Lattice’s State of People Strategy 2024 report, our panelists will discuss practical ways that HR professionals can prove the value of their work to business leaders, and build understanding of the impact of HR initiatives on business outcomes.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Jon Chemouny, head of sales for Lattice EMEA, together with two senior HR professionals for an insightful and informative panel discussion – full speaker line-up to be confirmed soon.

Register now to understand:

How focusing on performance and engagement together can drive results

Strategies for empowering managers to deliver

The impact of workplace culture on performance

How to prove the value of HR work to execs.

This 60-minute webinar includes a presentation, a panel discussion and the opportunity for audience members to comment and pose questions to our speakers.

Reserve your place on the webinar now