White paper: How to be a great employer in 2021 and beyond

by Personnel Today
The nature of how we work has undergone a momentous transformation over the past 18 months. What many believed would be a temporary remote working exercise to keep people safe has resulted in organisations overhauling the way they operate, from where and when their people work, to the purpose of their office space. But it’s not just how and where people work that’s been keeping employers busy. The roles and responsibilities of HR teams, line managers and business leaders have also changed. Being a great employer as the economy recovers will involve a lot more than meeting minimum requirements around flexible working requests and health and safety regulations – mental, physical and financial wellbeing are also now part of a conscientious employer's remit. Digital transformation will enable organisations to seek out skills and provide opportunities to people in areas they were not able to access before. Employers that embrace this shift and provide their people with different options for work will undoubtedly thrive. This Personnel Today white paper, in association with Employment Hero, looks at what employees are likely to want from organisation as we emerge from the pandemic, and outlines the key qualities of a great employer in this new era of work. [gravityform id="88" title="false" description="true"]
