Only a quarter of talent pool interested in key jobs

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Construction is among the least attractive sectors, according to the report
Michaelpuche / Shutterstock.com
Critical sectors including healthcare, construction and retail could soon face a catastrophic shortage of workers, as job candidates shun key worker jobs because of perceptions about pay and working hours. Only 25% of the UK’s talent pool are interested in key worker jobs in any one of the 10 “essential” industries identified by skills development organisation City & Guilds, despite these roles accounting for around half of UK employment opportunities. The 10 essential sectors are education; construction; energy and utilities; government and public services; IT, communications and finance; transport and logistics; healthcare; social care; food production, agriculture and animal care; and retail. Its Great Jobs report suggests that low salaries and perceptions of poor working conditions are affecting the attractiveness of certain industries, with jobs in the construction sector seen to be the least appealing. Less than a fifth (17%) of the 1,000 people surveyed by Opinium said they would consider working in construction; only 22% would consider food production; 25% would consider social care; and 26% would consider healthcare. Retail was the most appealing essential sector, with 39% of people not already in the sector suggesting they would consider a retail job. “While the pandemic may have shone a light on the many jobs that are critical to the running of our country, our research demonstrates the undeniable fact that low salaries, unattractive or inflexible working conditions and a general lack of respect for these critical jobs is having a catastrophic impact on the ability of employers to fill these roles,” said Kirstie Donnelly, CEO at City & Guilds.

