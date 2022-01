To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Wednesday 23 February 2022, 2:00pm GMT

The 22 touchpoints that exist in the candidate journey – how many are you mastering?

The importance of workplace culture and employer brand

The impact of a candidate’s market on diversity, equality and inclusion

The influence that the employer value proposition can have on employee experience.

Those involved in recruiting new staff, whether it’s the hiring manager or the professionals working in talent acquisition and HR, are facing candidates in the driving seat: prospective hires who are able to command more negotiating power when it comes to not only salary, but the entire package.In the era of hybrid working, your next hire may also want to dictate where they work and when. This Personnel Today webinar, in association with RPO specialist PeopleScout, will provide insights into how you can succeed in the current candidates’ market. Editor Rob Moss is joined by deputy managing director of PeopleScout, Robert Peasnell, who shares a special market update, and Direct Line Group’s talent acquisition centre of excellence lead Craig Morgans, who will provide practical real-life advice from the resourcing frontline. Attendees to this free 60-minute webinar will learn about: Register now to reserve your place on this free webinar, which includes a live Q&A with our panel. Whether your organisation is currently recruiting niche