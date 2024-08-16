Learning management systemsEmployee engagementCareer developmentLatest NewsLearning & development

Addressing the widening skills gaps in mid-sized organisations (webinar)

by Rob Moss
Thursday 3 October 2024, 2:00pm BST

L&D teams in mid-sized organisations often find themselves at a crossroads, balancing compliance demands with the need to enhance the user learning experience.

While larger enterprises can often juggle mandatory training and offer ample development opportunities to retain their top talent, overstretched teams at smaller employers face a tougher challenge.

According to recent research from Cornerstone, an alarming 41% of employees struggle to advance their skills where they currently work, and 65% are hungry for more learning content to expand their knowledge.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Cornerstone, looks at how mid-sized organisations can manage to invest in rich learning resources to boost productivity, align team goals, and foster employee engagement.

Editor Rob Moss is joined by Cornerstone’s Luke Hicks and Simon Veasey, who have extensive experience working with organisations with 500 to 5,000 staff, to examine the most pressing issues mid-sized organisations currently face in the UK and Ireland.

Drawing from insights across Cornerstone’s customer base, the panel explores how technology can empower L&D and HR teams, to support their organisation more effectively.

  • To cope with increasing pressure to consolidate and achieve more with fewer resources
  • To leverage the existing talent pool to mitigate talent loss and skills gaps
  • To use development and mobility as strategies for retention and attraction
  • Talent technology is providing a superior experience for L&D teams and employees.

This free, 60-minute webinar includes a presentation, panel discussion and the opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

About our panellists

Luke HicksLuke Hicks is regional director for Cornerstone. He has worked in the area of people technology for over 15 years. His passion is helping people-focused organisations attract, retain and develop their employees using the right technology. Luke speaks with over 30 organisations every month about how they can transform their people approach using Cornerstone’s leading talent management technology.

Simon VeaseySimon Veasey is a solutions consultant at Cornerstone. He has spent his career in talent tech, supporting organisations to help their people reach their full potential. At Cornerstone, Simon works with customers to find the right technology solution to their talent problems, enabling them to grow their people in the right way.

 

 

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

