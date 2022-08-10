Skills passport and new qualifications for care workers announced

A skills passport and a qualification that will end the need for care workers to repeat their training when they change roles are among the development opportunities the government has announced for the social care sector.

The Department of Health and Social Care is currently speaking to training providers and representatives from the care sector to develop new L&D opportunities from April 2023, which will be funded using part of the £500m the government announced in the last spending review.

The sector is experiencing a workforce crisis, with NHS leaders warning earlier this year that the sector in England will “continue to haemorrhage staff” unless wages are increased.

In February 2022 the government added care workers to the shortage occupation list to support overseas recruitment, but many care providers are still struggling to recruit.

The learning and development opportunities the government plans to introduce include:

New financial support to help adult social care employers with the cost of providing continuing professional development (CPD) for registered nurses and allied health professionals

A new care certificate qualification, which will allow care workers to change roles without having to repeat this training. More than 100,000 training places are expected to be funded by the government

A digital hub and skills passport that will act as a voluntary register of staff and verified records of their skills and qualifications.

By making it easier for care workers to demonstrate their skills and qualifications to prospective employers, the DHSC said it hoped that current workers would be more likely to want to remain in the profession.

Managers with level 5 qualifications will be able to access additional funding to help them gain further qualifications, while managers who do not hold a level 5 or equivalent (a foundation degree diploma), will be able to study for a funded diploma in leadership and management in adult care.

Further professional development opportunities will be available for workers at all levels of the care profession, covering topics including diabetes, stroke awareness, mental health, autism, and care for people with a learning disability.

Minister for care and mental health Gillian Keegan said: “Dedicating your life to caring for others is not just a job, it is a calling but it also needs to be a career.

“We know how hardworking social care staff are and they deserve our support in developing their skills through training. Better training ultimately means better care for residents and a better future for staff.”

Chief nurse for adult social care Deborah Sturdy said: “A key priority when I took on this role was to improve training and career opportunities for our hard working staff.

“Providing care is a skill which requires nurturing and if we want to retain the best of the profession we need to care for them too. The skills framework will offer progression and improved opportunities which all our staff deserve.”

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more L&D jobs