Latest NewsCareer developmentLearning & developmentTraining deliveryTraining needs analysis

Recruiters want human, not technical skills

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Technical skills can be learnt and retrained, meaning human skills are in high demand
Shutterstock
Technical skills can be learnt and retrained, meaning human skills are in high demand
Shutterstock

The most sought after skills in the UK job market are human attributes such as communication and teamwork, according to an analysis of 21 million job ads globally.

Learning company Pearson used artificial intelligence to scour the adverts, finding that the top five skills sought by recruiters are: communication; organisation; customer service; attention to detail; and teamwork.

It found that while many companies seek specific technical skills for jobs, these change so rapidly that they often have a short shelf life. They can also be taught, so employers tend to value human skills over technical experience or qualifications.

Using data modelling to predict what skills might be in demand in 2026, Pearson suggests that employers will still be keen to attract candidates with solid soft skills. The top five skills they will look for in four years’ time will be: collaboration; customer focus; personal learning and mastery; achievement focus; and cultural and social intelligence.

Mike Howells, president of Pearson Workforce Skills said employees will need to retrain their technical skills frequently to keep pace with technology.

Skills priorities

Two-thirds of manufacturers say leadership skills in short supply 

Survey reveals top HR priortities for 2023

“Employers are now realising that human skills are the power skills that really help people stay relevant and adaptable in a changing world,” he said.

“Businesses need to act now to help employees upskill and employees need to adopt a mindset that helps them learn across their lifetime, as a strong foundation of human skills is essential for success for employers and employees both now and in the future.”

Pearson used AI and predictive analytics to look at census, workforce and recruitment data across the UK, US, Australia and Canada.

The company’s findings chime with research published today by Make UK, which found that two-thirds of manufacturing companies want to see more ‘human’ leaders.

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more L&D jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Two-thirds of manufacturers say leadership skills in short...

Thousands of apprentices failing to complete courses

HR’s focus turns to upskilling, says research

Five ways to develop ‘accidental’ managers’ skills in...

Personnel Today Awards 2022: The Happy Learning Company...

Personnel Today Awards 2022: Dishoom is served the...

Personnel Today Awards 2022: Rolls-Royce flys away with...

Apprenticeship levy flexibility would unlock retail skills investment

Almost all organisations see in-house learning programmes fail

Three in five HR professionals have had to...