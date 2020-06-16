Skillsoft enters bankruptcy proceedings in bid to reduce debt

Skillsoft's clients include 65% of the Fortune 500

Major learning software company Skillsoft has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help deal with debts of $2 billion.

The company said it has entered a “restructuring support agreement” with its lenders that will help reduce the debt to $410 million.

This will hand over 96% of ownership of the business to its main creditors, and 4% to second-tier creditors, who will also have the opportunity to purchase up to 15% of equity in the newly reorganised business.

“Pre-packaged” Chapter 11 proceedings involve the company preparing a plan for financial reorganisation with its creditors that will then come into effect when the company enters Chapter 11.

The company, which acquired talent development suite SumTotal in 2014, filed for bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, where it listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

The company said it did not expect there to be “material disruption” to vendors, partners or employees. Its primary lenders have agreed to contribute $60 million in financing to ensure liquidity during the restructuring process.

John Frederick, Skillsoft’s chief administrative officer, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important step forward in significantly strengthening Skillsoft’s capital structure and positioning the company for long-term success.

“While our core business remains strong, with attractive profitability and cash flow characteristics, our debt levels are too high. We need to invest further and that requires our debt levels to come down to free up cash to further enhance our offerings.

“We look forward to benefiting from a stronger balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility as we continue investing in new products, solutions and content to drive value for our customers and growth in the business.”

