Slam dunk for Skillsoft at upcoming Perspectives conference

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal will share his life lessons on leadership, resilience and teamwork at Skillsoft's upcoming Perspectives conference. 'Shaq', as he is often known, is the iconic basketball player who has been named one of the world's most influential athletes by Forbes magazine. He is also a renowned businessman and entrepreneur - an early investor in Google and the creator of a social media video app called Tout. His keynote conversation with Skillsoft's chief marketing officer Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek is just one of the highlights of this year's virtual event, which begins on 23 September. Other sessions include a powerful keynote from HR industry analyst Josh Bersin, who will look at how HR professionals can respond to "The Great Resignation" as staff seek new opportunities after the pandemic. Bersin will consider why organisations must reinvent their employee experience to attract new talent. Some of the key topics Perspectives will cover this year are how we move from a skills gap to a skills revolution; who owns the skilling agenda; the future of work; talent development and building a culture of learning that is inclusive and considers 'the whole person'.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.