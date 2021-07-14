Slaughter and May launches job share and reduced hours pilot

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Magic circle law firm Slaughter and May is testing a range of working arrangements for junior lawyers such as job shares and school holiday leave. The firm has launched three pilots as part of its post-pandemic working strategy, focusing on ways to reduce hours, increase flexibility or job share where associates feel necessary.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.