Smaller law firms lead on diversity while larger outfits lag behind

This is one of the most striking findings from an in-depth study by the Solicitors Regulation Authority of diversity data from more than 8,700 law firms employing more than 180,000 people across England and Wales. The SRA found an increase in the proportion of women in the profession (up slightly to 52%) and although the seniority gap between female partners and solicitors remained significant, it had narrowed slightly. However, the pace of change was slower in the larger firms. Women made up 61% of solicitors (no change since 2019) and 35% of partners overall (up from 34%). In the largest law firms, only 31% of partners. Some in the sector have told Personnel Today anonymously that they believe that women's promotion prospects suffer from men's assumption that women will disappear from the workforce for lengthy periods because of a decision to have children. There is also a belief held by men that women themselves do not compete for the top roles because of fears over work-life balance. A significant difference in the proportion of lawyers from a “privileged” background compared with the UK population was signalled by the research. The largest firms had the greatest proportion of those who went to independent/fee-paying schools, at 29% compared with 7.5% nationally and the greatest proportion of lawyers from a professional socio-economic background, at 68% compared with 37% nationally.In terms of ethnicity, the SRA identified a 0.5% increase since 2019 of lawyers of minority origin across all firms, with 17% of lawyers ha