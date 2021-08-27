Dispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesLatest NewsSkills shortagesTrade unions

Yodel drivers could strike despite staff crisis

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The strike could come in the middle of a driver shortage and one of the busiest periods of the year
The strike could come in the middle of a driver shortage and one of the busiest periods of the year
The GMB union has opened a strike ballot with members who work for delivery company Yodel that could mean industrial action in the midst of a nationwide driver shortage. The ballot opened on Wednesday with more than 250 HGV drivers, and will decide whether they will strike in September about pay, terms and conditions. The union said drivers are angry about their work-life balance and the fact that agency drivers are paid more than directly employed drivers. Many have outstanding annual leave payments or have failed to secure better pay terms in an extremely tight labour market. A number of employers have been forced to offer bonuses to try and attract drivers or increase wages as supermarkets struggle to fulfil logistics requirements. Earlier this week, the CBI urged the government to relax immigration rules to give businesses access to workers from the EU. GMB said it has been in negotiations with Yodel for weeks and it has “failed to act quickly enough to settle the drivers’ demands or engage with the union on discussions around pay”. Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said that Yodel "has seen fit to pick a fight with its loyal workforce in the midst of a chronic, nationwide driver shortage”. “What on earth are they thinking? Yodel has consistently ignored the agreements they have with their drivers. Instead of antagonising them Yodel should be moving heaven and earth to keep them on side. “GMB has tried for many months to settle this dispute, but the Yodel top brass don’t want to listen. Time again drivers’ demands have fallen on deaf ears. “Our members keep Yodel delivering parcels up and down the country. They know what they are worth and won
