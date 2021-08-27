Yodel drivers could strike despite staff crisis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The GMB union has opened a strike ballot with members who work for delivery company Yodel that could mean industrial action in the midst of a nationwide driver shortage. The ballot opened on Wednesday with more than 250 HGV drivers, and will decide whether they will strike in September about pay, terms and conditions.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.