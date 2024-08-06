Artificial intelligenceCareer developmentLatest NewsLearning & developmentHR Technology

Study highlights UK skills gap hindering career development

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam RerF Studio / Shutterstock
RerF Studio / Shutterstock

New research suggests a skills gap in the UK is threatening people’s career development and organisational competitiveness.

The People at Work 2024: A Global Workforce View report by HR software and services provider ADP found that more than half of global workers aren’t confident in their employer’s commitment to developing their skills.

In the UK, the study showed that fewer than two in five (39%) employees believe their company sufficiently invests in the skills they need to advance in their careers.

Among 18-24-year-old workers, the same percentage (39%) think they have the necessary skills to further their careers in the next three years, highlighting an urgent need for upskilling.

When exploring technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, the report found nearly half of workers globally believe future skillsets will include technological abilities that are not currently essential, with 41% of UK employees believing this to be true.

UK skills gap

Data skills gap leads to 26 days a year in lost productivity

How to overcome the entry-level skills gap

Skills gaps see steep rise in businesses hiring temps

In Europe, a large proportion of employees appear indifferent to AI, with nearly one in five (18%) UK workers thinking their jobs won’t be affected by technology. However, 19% also admit they don’t have enough knowledge of AI to determine how it might affect their roles, compared to 7% who say the same globally.

The research also showed generational disparities, with 25-34-year-olds more proactive in looking for skills training than older staff, at 34% versus 15% respectively.

Regionally, UK and other European employers were found to be less likely to talk about skills development and career progression with staff. Fewer than half (46%) of European employees have these discussions, which is much lower than the global average.

In terms of employer size, larger UK organisations with 501-999 staff members showed a greater commitment to developing employees’ skills, with 31% of individuals confident they will gain the required skills while working. By comparison, just 22% of people in businesses with 50-99 employees said the same.

According to ADP, the report highlights a need for strategic investment in training, as well as support for employees to aid understanding of AI and technology. It also recommends that employers have regular discussions with their workforces about career progression and skill requirements and that they implement tailored approaches for different demographics.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HR’s role in closing the workforce readiness gap...

Data skills gap leads to 26 days a...

Skilled worker visas: could there be an easier...

DWP fleshes out welfare reform plans

Skills England to ‘galvanise’ local economies

Care sector needs half a million extra workers...

REC to MPs: Hard work on the labour...

General election: What the major parties are offering...

Non-UK jobseekers prop up labour market postings

Employees feel ‘too much’ change happening at once