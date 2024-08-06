Study highlights UK skills gap hindering career development

New research suggests a skills gap in the UK is threatening people’s career development and organisational competitiveness.

The People at Work 2024: A Global Workforce View report by HR software and services provider ADP found that more than half of global workers aren’t confident in their employer’s commitment to developing their skills.

In the UK, the study showed that fewer than two in five (39%) employees believe their company sufficiently invests in the skills they need to advance in their careers.

Among 18-24-year-old workers, the same percentage (39%) think they have the necessary skills to further their careers in the next three years, highlighting an urgent need for upskilling.

When exploring technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, the report found nearly half of workers globally believe future skillsets will include technological abilities that are not currently essential, with 41% of UK employees believing this to be true.

In Europe, a large proportion of employees appear indifferent to AI, with nearly one in five (18%) UK workers thinking their jobs won’t be affected by technology. However, 19% also admit they don’t have enough knowledge of AI to determine how it might affect their roles, compared to 7% who say the same globally.

The research also showed generational disparities, with 25-34-year-olds more proactive in looking for skills training than older staff, at 34% versus 15% respectively.

Regionally, UK and other European employers were found to be less likely to talk about skills development and career progression with staff. Fewer than half (46%) of European employees have these discussions, which is much lower than the global average.

In terms of employer size, larger UK organisations with 501-999 staff members showed a greater commitment to developing employees’ skills, with 31% of individuals confident they will gain the required skills while working. By comparison, just 22% of people in businesses with 50-99 employees said the same.

According to ADP, the report highlights a need for strategic investment in training, as well as support for employees to aid understanding of AI and technology. It also recommends that employers have regular discussions with their workforces about career progression and skill requirements and that they implement tailored approaches for different demographics.

