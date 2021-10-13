Being told to ‘grow up’ is not age discrimination

Age discrimination
Ms Stunell alleged that she had been discriminated against when a colleague at Leo Bancroft Salon in Weybridge, Surrey, told her to "grow up" and to "pull yourself together" while she was unwell at work. The tribunal judge said that this was not enough to amount to age discrimination as the words could have been said to anyone, including someone older who was acting in a childish way. Stunell claimed she was denied breaks when colleagues took theirs, but the tribunal found that break times would differ from day to day and that this was part of normal operating procedures. She said she was talked down to by colleagues and that colleagues in a group chat had said she should be replaced by someone more reliable.
