Staff at Financial Conduct Authority clamour to join union

An 'unprecedented' number of employees at the Financial Conduct Authority are seeking union recognition, according to the Unite union. The City regulator began a consultation last month into changes to employees' terms and pay. Unite believes this could leave three out of four workers facing a pay cut of 10%, but have little impact on the salaries of its leadership team. Yesterday (12 October) the union launched a staff petition to secure the right to be formally recognised by the FCA, which would be the first time in the organisation's history. The union claims that resignations are "rising by the day" and that the regulator cannot recruit replacement staff to keep up with demand. Meanwhile, staff membership of Unite has quadrupled since the consultation was announced. Dominic Hook, Unite national officer said staff were feeling "demoralised" by the consultation. They "feel it is a poor way to reward FCA staff who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deliver credit cards and mortgage payment holidays that were a lifeline to people up and down the country", he said.
