Survey: HR’s role in real estate decision-making

With the advent of hybrid working and repurposing of office space, the HR function is becoming an increasingly influential stakeholder in the property decision-making process.

But how are you getting involved in the physical environment your people occupy? What does hybrid working mean for your office? What do your employees, managers and leaders expect from your workspaces?

Personnel Today is working with global real estate specialist Savills to hear your thoughts on your organisation’s real estate decisions and the HR community’s role in these considerations.

Take part in our survey on the role of HR in real estate decision-making for your chance to be entered into a prize draw to win £100 of gift vouchers – the details of how to do so are at the end.

Fill in the survey now

All responses will be collated by Savills anonymously and your details will only be used as part of the prize draw. Your details will not be shared with any other party, nor used for any other marketing or communication purposes. For more information on how Savills uses personal data please read its privacy policy.