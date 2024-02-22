Hybrid workingOfficesLatest NewsWorkplace culture

Survey: HR’s role in real estate decision-making

by Personnel Today
The Campus office complex in Reading, Berkshire. Photo: Savills

SavillsWith the advent of hybrid working and repurposing of office space, the HR function is becoming an increasingly influential stakeholder in the property decision-making process.

But how are you getting involved in the physical environment your people occupy? What does hybrid working mean for your office? What do your employees, managers and leaders expect from your workspaces?

Personnel Today is working with global real estate specialist Savills to hear your thoughts on your organisation’s real estate decisions and the HR community’s role in these considerations.

Take part in our survey on the role of HR in real estate decision-making for your chance to be entered into a prize draw to win £100 of gift vouchers – the details of how to do so are at the end.

All responses will be collated by Savills anonymously and your details will only be used as part of the prize draw. Your details will not be shared with any other party, nor used for any other marketing or communication purposes. For more information on how Savills uses personal data please read its privacy policy.

Personnel Today

Personnel Today articles are written by an expert team of award-winning journalists who have been covering HR and L&D for many years. Some of our content is attributed to "Personnel Today" for a number of reasons, including: when numerous authors are associated with writing or editing a piece; or when the author is unknown (particularly for older articles).

