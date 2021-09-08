Talent turmoil: hiring in a post-pandemic world (webinar)

Register now for this 60-minute panel discussion as Personnel Today editor Rob Moss discusses this challenge with three industry experts. Experienced HR director Wendy Cartwright, shares her views alongside Morson Group's chief operating officer Adrian Adair and Sam Price, head of client solutions at RPOne.Wednesday 20 October 2021, 2:00pm BST The pandemic has created a perfect storm for resourcing professionals. After 18 months of postponing decisions, candidates are on the move. As the number of vacancies rise and the supply of talent falls, businesses are in a battle to attract the best people. This Personnel Today webinar, in association with RPOne – the boutique RPO solution from recruitment giant Morson Group – examines how, after many talent acquisition teams have been pared back, HR teams can once again begin to hire quickly and effectively. In a candidates’ market, one where industries are beginning to understand the full impact of leaving the EU, how do employers ensure they can attract, engage and onboard the best people? What effect do new ways of working have on the recruitment market? How will people’s experience of the pandemic influence their expectations of a new role?
- When it’s right to reserve your resources and how best to outsource
- How to ensure diversity isn’t pushed down the agenda
- Practical examples of how emp