Blow up your recruitment process: Chad Sowash talks to Oven-Ready HR

- Why he hopes the remote or hybrid working whilst the reality for many today remains the reality for the future
- His plea for organisations need to trust their employees to get their work done wherever they are
- His disdain for rich, white and privileged bosses who don't understand what it means to be working class
- How his military experience provided him with some of the best leadership and business lessons
- His recruitment journey beginning with Monster.com
- What needs to be done to make recruitment agencies and recruiters better! Recruitment needs to be strategic and interested in long-term relationships not just short term tactical needs
- If you don't like people, you shouldn't be anywhere near recruitment or HR!
- Will tech and AI replace recruiters?
- The importance of candidate experience.