Blow up your recruitment process: Chad Sowash talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
In the tightest of labour markets we've seen for many years, organisations more than ever are relying on recruitment agencies to help them find and secure talent. But are recruiters up to the challenge? Is the recruitment agency broken and do we suffer from an epidemic of mediocrity? Is the term recruitment professional mutually exclusive? All of us have recruitment war stories and battle scars so it seems natural to turn to a military veteran with 20 years’ service including combat experience who successfully transitioned from the battlefield to a hugely successful career in talent and recruitment with a particular focus on military veteran programmes. Chad Sowash is also co-host of what has been described as HR’s most dangerous podcast – the Chad & Cheese Podcast. Chad Sowash is unapologetically controversial. He describes his podcast as the explicit conversations you have at the bar after attending an HR conference - unfiltered, unadulterated and always challenging. In this episode we cover:
  • Why he hopes the remote or hybrid working whilst the reality for many today remains the reality for the future
  • His plea for organisations need to trust their employees to get their work done wherever they are
  • His disdain for rich, white and privileged bosses who don't understand what it means to be working class
  • How his military experience provided him with some of the best leadership and business lessons
  • His recruitment journey beginning with Monster.com
  • What needs to be done to make recruitment agencies and recruiters better! Recruitment needs to be strategic and interested in long-term relationships not just short term tactical needs
  • If you don't like people, you shouldn't be anywhere near recruitment or HR!
  • Will tech and AI replace recruiters?
  • The importance of candidate experience.

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

