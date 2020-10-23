Tapping into tech: How agile HR leadership drives resilience (webinar)

Shutterstock

Tuesday 24 November 2020, 2:00pm GMT

How many times have you pivoted your HR strategy this year?

With profound disruption and challenges, HR and People leaders have had to steer organisations through unprecedented change, and adapt and pivot repeatedly as a result.

This is despite the fact that, before the global pandemic, less than a third of HR leaders felt they were organised for agility, speed and adaptability.

Not only have HR professionals guided employees through these changes, many leaders have also viewed the global lockdown as a catalyst for change, catapulting their priorities like cloud technology, flexible working and employee wellbeing to the top of the business agenda.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Sage People, will examine the strategies and interventions used by HR to aid business resilience and drive recovery in the business

Mark Withers, founder of Mightwaters Consulting and Jessica Fuhl, senior manager at Sage People join Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, to discuss:

Top tips for how HR and People leaders can lead with business resilience and agility

What this means in practice, and where HR leaders can begin

The role cloud HR technology play

How HR and People leaders can pivot and flex as needed as a result.

By the end of the webinar, attendees will come away armed with information on the next steps they can take to become a stronger, more adaptable organisation.

About our speakers

Mark Withers has led Mightywaters Consulting, a strategic HR and organisational development consultancy, since 1998. He brings nearly four decades of business experience and works at the most senior levels, helping leaders tackle their tough people and organisational challenges. Mark has been a Personnel Today Awards judge for the fifth time this year.

Previously head of digital for HM Treasury, Jessica Fuhl has a keen interest in macroeconomics and productivity. A former journalist, she’s written for the Financial Times, Forbes and The Guardian. Jessica now heads up the HR content strategy for Sage, with a detailed knowledge of everything from HR automation through to employee experiences.